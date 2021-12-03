Despite previous convictions, a Libyan court has ruled that Gadhafi’s son can run for President.

Despite being convicted in the past of employing violence against protestors, the son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi is entitled to compete in future presidential elections, a Libyan court declared Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, the court’s judgment overturned a decision by Libya’s High National Elections Committee, the country’s top electoral authority, that barred Seif al-Islam Gadhafi from standing for president last week.

In 2011, a NATO-backed rebellion overthrew and killed Moammar Gadhafi, plunging the North African country into a decade of murder and chaos. According to the Associated Press, the insurrection came after years of national separation between a government in the east led by General Khalifa Hifter and a separate UN-backed administration in Tripoli, Libya’s capital.

Libya now has an interim administration, which was established by part of the country’s delegates following United Nations-led discussions in February.

Seif al-Islam was condemned to death by a Tripoli court in 2015 for using violence against protestors during the revolt, though competing authorities have questioned the judgment afterwards. According to the Associated Press, Seif al-Islam is also wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 revolt.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Libyan media channels stated that a court in the southern province of Sabha found in Seif al-favor. Islam’s The court had been unable to convene for almost a week to hear the appeal because the facility was encircled by armed men who prevented judges from entering.

The first round of voting is scheduled to begin on December 24, but a number of contentious issues must be resolved first. It’s uncertain whether Seif al-candidacy Islam’s will face any further legal obstacles.

Late Thursday, he thanked the judges, as well as his family and supporters, for risking their lives “in the sake of truth.”

The elections follow years of United Nations-led efforts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country’s civil conflict to a close.

The approaching election confronts a number of obstacles, including unresolved disputes over election regulations and occasional infighting among armed factions. Other challenges include the country’s deep schism between east and west, as well as the presence of tens of thousands of people. This is a condensed version of the information.