Despite President Biden’s promises to combat climate change, coal exports are expected to increase in 2021.

Coal exports saw a rare comeback on Wednesday, according to the Department of Energy, as demand increased due to rising pricing for other energy sources.

The Energy Department reported a 29 percent increase in coal exports in its monthly energy market forecast. Energy prices have risen globally as a result of greater oil and gas costs, although coal remains a cheaper but dirtier power source.

Despite the Biden administration’s vows to speed the transition to a decarbonized electricity infrastructure, the United States is not immune to the surge in coal use. Domestic coal usage is predicted to be 18% higher in 2020 than it was in 2020, according to the analysis. The last time coal had a year-over-year increase, according to a prior Energy Department data, was in 2014.

The Energy Department, on the other hand, stated that domestic coal demand is not higher as a result of increased natural gas or oil prices because it had lesser inventories available.

The increase in coal exports and domestic demand comes as Biden promised foreign leaders that his government would take the fight against global climate change extremely seriously. On Nov. 1, Biden stated that the United States would lead by example in meeting its climate obligations at the COP26 global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Biden has announced a number of efforts since taking office to bring the United States closer to renewable and clean energy technologies. $50 billion in climate resilience measures and $65 billion in clean energy and grid-related projects are included in the recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.

However, his climate program has been stymied in Congress due to internal Democratic Party squabbles and Biden’s seemingly contradictory approvals for new oil and natural gas projects at home.