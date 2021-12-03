Despite photographs of filthy child sex abuse, a former police officer escapes free.

A veteran Merseyside Police officer was apprehended with horrible photographs of child sex abuse on his phone.

Ronald Hardcastle, 65, who had worked for another police force categorizing such photographs, was also discovered to have bestiality images on his device.

The 65-year-old acknowledged to using the online user name ‘Bad Uncle James’ “to attract other people who might have an interest in indecent photos,” according to a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, November 18. Due to worries about the road’s stability, it will be closed for several more hours. Hardcastle’s heinous behavior was discovered during an inquiry by the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) child exploitation team into illicit activities on a Kik Messenger account.

On February 16, investigators from Merseyside Police’s internet child abuse unit, armed with a search warrant, went to his home in Kirkby.

Various electronic devices were seized during the searches, according to prosecutor Frank Dillon.

When his Samsung phone was checked, 275 indecent photos were discovered, including 202 movies and 29 extreme pornographic photographs.

Another 18 photographs, 17 of which were films, were in the most serious category of child abuse, which includes rape.

All except one of the images came from Pinterest, while the rest came through Kik Messenger.

On September 15, 2020, mega software from the New Zealand website was installed. “It was encrypted cloud storage,” Mr Dillon added, “identified as a well-known source for indecent photos.” Although evidence of photos being exchanged or distributed in group conversations with other individuals was shown to the court, Hardcastle was only charged with one distribution offence involving one Category B image.

When Hardcastle was interviewed on August 3 of this year, Mr Dillon stated he was “candid…. He said that he knew what he was doing was improper and illegal, and that he should not have done it.” Hardcastle, of Kirkby Park’s Southney Close, had served for Merseyside Police for almost 30 years until retiring 11 years ago and joining an organization that supplies police forces, where he spent four years as a civilian with Greater Manchester Police.

He worked with their kid safety section for portion of that time, “and had been responsible for categorizing photos of. “Summary ends.”