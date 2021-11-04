Despite opposition, homes are going to be built on valuable woods.

Despite local residents’ concerns about the loss of “the only piece of natural land in the vicinity,” plans to develop 178 dwellings on a plot of woods could be allowed.

On a plot of land at Hillside Avenue in Huyton, the plans call for the construction of 118 three-bedroom homes, 36 two-bedroom homes, and 24 four-bedroom houses as “market housing.”

Parts of the land are designated as urban greenspace, including a wooded area in the center of the site holding about 120 trees.

The land, which is held in part by Knowsley Council, Knowsley Housing Trust, and North Huyton Communities Future, was previously used for residential purposes, according to the planning application.

To the north and south of the site are housing estates that were recently built by or in collaboration with Gleeson Homes, who have submitted the planning application.

Gleeson Homes’ earlier planning application for the plot was denied in 2019 on a number of grounds, including the design and placement of the residences, as well as the lack of a competent bat survey to determine habitat loss.

Gleeson resubmitted a new application in 2020, with design and layout changes, which is now being recommended for approval by officers at a Knowsley Council planning committee hearing on Thursday, November 11.

According to the report, nine objections were submitted, with some expressing concern over the loss of a wooded area that is “one of the few green spaces in Hillside.”

Another objection stated that this was “the last piece of natural land in the neighborhood since construction on Woolfall Park began” and that it would leave residents without a place to walk, with one individual recommending that the property be turned into a communal park.

Objections included concerns about the loss of wildlife and vegetation, as well as concerns that there would be insufficient infrastructure in terms of dentists, doctors, and schools to handle the additional homes.

Four submissions were in favor of the project, noting issues such as fly-tipping and anti-social behavior on the site.

