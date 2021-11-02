Despite opposition, a flood wall that will save lives will be built.

After the idea was passed on Tuesday night, a flood wall would be built in Wirral, potentially saving more than 20 lives.

The 1.15km wide, 1.2 metre tall flood defence on West Kirby’s promenade was approved by Wirral Council’s Strategic Applications Sub-Committee by a vote of five to two, with Labour, the only Liberal Democrat and Green councillors voting in support and two Conservatives voting against.

The plan has sparked debate in the community, with some believing it will “ruin” and “destroy” the coastal town’s uniqueness.

A petition opposing the flood wall received over 1,100 signatures, while the council’s website received 251 comments, with 223 opposing the plan and only 23 in favor.

However, the request was approved by the committee, with a majority of members agreeing it was necessary to protect lives and property in the region.

Local resident Anthony Clark, speaking against the flood wall, said the promenade was established many years ago to provide a sea vista and a sense of openness, and that the project would jeopardize this.

He said the committee “must acknowledge” that the idea will “ruin” the promenade and urged councillors to come up with a different strategy.

Cllr Simon Mountney, the West Kirby and Thurstaston councillor, concurred.

When asked if the flood wall will affect the promenade, he said, “Too darn right it will.”

Cllr Mountney went on to say that this alteration would endure for 100 years, which is the length of time that the town’s wall will be adequate to protect it, and that it would not be for the benefit of West Kirby.

He believed that properties could be better safeguarded than the council suggested.

Kathy Hodson, a Conservative councillor, said there were alternative ways to protect people’s homes, such as locals installing their own flood defenses, which appeared to work in other regions of the country.

She cited other European examples, notably Venice, where subsurface sea defenses are used instead of a flood wall like the one proposed for West Kirby.

Given how technologically evolved we are, the Heswall councillor believed there was a better approach to protect people.