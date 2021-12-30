Despite Omicron’s concerns, the Times Square New Year’s Eve party will go on as planned.

Masks will be required, capacity will be limited, and evidence of vaccination will be required to attend the event, according to the city. The event’s normal capacity is 58,000, but it will be reduced to 15,000 this year. Before 3 p.m. on Friday, no one will be able to enter.

On Tuesday, 39,590 persons tested positive for the virus, according to New York State figures. According to city data, almost 80% of New York City residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 72% being fully vaccinated.

On Friday, crowds will be permitted back into Times Square for the annual New Year’s Eve ball drop. However, even with vaccinations and masks, experts caution that celebrating will not be without risk. Everything you need to know about how to watch the games is right here. https://t.co/pEcpH5hQE8 On the Today Show, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, “We want to show that we’re moving ahead, and we want to show the world that New York City is battling our way through this.” New Yorkers are leading the world in immunizations, according to De Blasio, and the safeguards will keep the throng safe as the city rings in the new year.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams of New York City expressed his thoughts on de Blasio’s preventative actions to protect New Yorkers: “The Mayor made the right decision to take precautionary precautions while we learn to live with COVID and combat the Omicron variant—and New Yorkers and visitors may now enjoy Times Square and the rest of our city as we ring in 2022,” Adams added.

Following LL Cool J’s withdrawal due to a positive Covid test, KT Tunstall, Journey, and Karol G will perform at Times Square. The countdown to the ball drop at midnight can be seen on ABC, CNN, and other streaming sites.

Other cities, such as Atlanta and San Francisco, have canceled their New Year’s Eve celebrations, while Chicago is planning an outdoor fireworks display.