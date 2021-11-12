Despite offering to print out a rail ticket, a man on his way to work was fined.

Daniel Taylor, 41, of Moreton, Wirral, works on the platforms in Liverpool Bay and was on his way to Blackpool when a guard at Liverpool Lime Street station stopped him.

Daniel had gone to Birkenhead North to begin his adventure on November 2 after purchasing his ticket online through Trainline, only to see the train pulling in and make a haste to board.

“I really didn’t want to miss my train and figured it’d be fine because I had my email receipt on my phone,” he explained.

“When I arrived at Lime Street to make my connection to Blackpool, the guard informed me that my ticket was invalid. I couldn’t believe what I was hearing when he said I might have gotten a refund, which I greatly appreciate.

“So I offered to leave my bag with him while I went up to the platform to print off my tickets, but he declined and fined me £20 for not having a legal ticket.”

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out that Birkenhead North doesn’t even have ticket printing capabilities, so why have such a rule when you don’t even have the opportunity to print them at all your stations?”

“To tell you the truth, it feels like a con. Because I don’t want to have to go to court, I’ll pay the fine.

“More people should be aware of this, and I believe Merseyrail needs to improve as soon as possible since this is not how consumers should be treated.”

Merseyrail responded to Daniel’s account by saying they are working to improve its ticketing systems, but that users must still print their tickets before boarding.

“Passengers purchasing tickets to travel on Merseyrail from third party sellers such as the Trainline must have their printed ticket with them in order to travel,” said Suzanne Grant, commercial director at Merseyrail.

“At this time, we don’t have the technology to accept barcode or e-tickets.”

