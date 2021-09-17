Despite objections about its size, a block of flats is to be built in Wirral.

Despite concerns that development will degrade the area’s character, a building of flats will be developed in one portion of Wirral.

The planning committee of Wirral Council approved a request for five flats on Oldfield Drive in Heswall last night, 17 months after another design for the same site was rejected.

A plan for six units, which was later reduced to five, was rejected in April 2020. The style and scale of the development, according to planners, would be damaging to the surrounding environment.

The applicant also failed to guarantee that no more trees would be cut down on the property.

The second proposal drew criticism as well, with 36 people writing to Wirral Council, claiming that the structure was out of proportion and out of character with the surrounding region.

There were, however, ten letters in favor of the plan, arguing that it was an improvement over the prior application.

According to a council planning officer who spoke at last night’s meeting, this plan reduces the development’s mass and scale when compared to last year’s banned plan.

In comparison to the earlier concept, the height of the part three-story, part two-story block was reduced from 12.8 meters to 10.8 meters.

Objectors’ concerns about the plan infringing on greenbelt space were soothed by Labour councillor Paul Stuart.

The land was certified to be classified as a primary residential area.

Steve Foulkes, a Labour Party member, said that improving proposals like this was “one of the arts of planning,” and that this application was better than the previous one.

Cllr Foulkes praised the developer’s resolve to preserve the site’s trees and said the committee deserves credit for the better proposal.

This initiative, the Claughton member added, will help to alleviate housing strains in the borough, even if just by five apartments.