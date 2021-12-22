Despite not owning the wall, neighbors were expected to spend thousands of dollars to repair it.

A nine-year dispute over a ‘100-year-old’ wall between a group of Merseyside neighbors and a number of housing providers has come to a’stalemate.’

Residents on Rosemont Road in Aigburth have been requested to contribute thousands of pounds to the destruction of the ‘hazardous’ wall, which has been degrading for than a decade despite the fact that they do not own it.

As the struggle over who is responsible for mending the wall rages on, a group of more than 20 people have refused to financially contribute to the offer of the firm that now owns land on the other side of the wall – housing provider Onward.

Alastair Bain, one of the affected residents, said he’s ‘fed up’ and’something has to be done’ since the wall is ‘crumbling’ into his garden as a result of bad weather earlier this year.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 65-year-old said: “Since 2013, the wall has been tilting at an unsteady angle. It finally came down in April, when the weather turned nasty and a section of the wall fell into our garden.

“Since 2012, three properties on the route have been severely impacted. We’ve had enough. The rear garden is too risky for us to use. It could collapse at any moment.” Part of the problem with repairing the wall, which is considered to be over a century old, is determining who owns it.

Because the structure is neither held by the council or listed in the deeds of the homes on Rosement Road or the land on the opposite side of the wall, including the Kelton Park housing estate, which is currently owned by housing provider Onward, this is the case.

Alistair explained: “Since the wall began to crumble in 2012, we have reported it to previous organizations, but despite a lengthy battle, nothing has been accomplished.

“We wrote to Onward (the new landowners) after the harsh weather in April, but nothing came of it. It was the same nonsense that had plagued us for years.” According to Alistair, Onward informed the group that a structural survey it had conducted estimated the cost of dismantling the wall (which. “The summary has come to an end.”