Despite new laws, nightclubs will not ask for a Covid passport.

Despite the government’s advice, a prominent nightclub company has stated it will not ask for vaccine passports at its doors when it reopens venues on July 19, despite the government’s advice.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated in the House of Commons on Monday that the Government would proceed with the next stage of its road map next week, when England would enter a “new period of sustained caution” in dealing with the coronavirus.

Businesses and major events will be urged to use the NHS Covid Pass to ask patrons for confirmation that they have been double-jabbed or tested negative for coronavirus, but it will be “non-compulsory,” according to Mr Javid.

REKOM UK, which owns 42 nightclubs including Pryzm, Bar&Beyond, Eden, and Fiction, said it was “thrilled” to be able to reopen next Monday “at full capacity and without any requirement for a negative Covid test, which we believe would create a barrier to both customer enjoyment and getting the industry back on its feet,” according to the PA news agency.

He stated that restored nightclubs will operate in the same manner as existing pubs.

“We are able to open in this fashion because nightclubs, in particular, are among the finest equipped venues in the hospitality sector, and were even before to the pandemic, for the specific safety precautions that are essential to minimize the transmission of the virus,” Mr Marks continued.

“These include air ventilation systems in all of our venues that change the air on average every five minutes, sanitisation stations in all of our clubs, increased cleaning frequency compared to before the pandemic, and highly trained and experienced door staff who are well-versed in crowd management protocols.

“These measures, taken together, put clubs in a good position to reopen and give amazing nights out.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged venues to use the vaccine passport scheme “as a matter of civic responsibility” at a Downing Street press conference on Monday.

Following the press conference, guidance on the Government website stated that if “sufficient precautions to minimize infection are not followed, the Government will consider enforcing the NHS Covid Pass in particular places at a later date.”

Other hospitality establishments have stated that they will. The summary comes to a close.