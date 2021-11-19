Despite never meeting him in person, a woman marries a man on Zoom.

Ayse, a North West student, met Darrin on Facebook after joining a lockdown Facebook group in search of a pen partner.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the 26-year-old anticipated that finding someone fresh to talk to would alleviate boredom.

Ayse first chatted with Kenda, a 56-year-old woman from Michigan, who informed her she had a son named Darrin who was about Ayse’s age.

Kenda gave Ayse her son’s contact information, and the two began speaking as friends in July 2020, but soon became inseparable, calling each other every night despite the five-hour time difference.

Ayse began preparing a journey to the United States to visit her lover for the first time in July when they became an official couple, but travel limitations to the United States made this difficult.

The couple proceeded to have weekly video date nights, buying takeout food and treats for each other as a surprise each week, then on May 21, Darrin stunned Ayse even more by proposing.

Knowing that they wouldn’t get to meet for the first time for a long time, the couple took the risk of getting married over Zoom in a legal ceremony officiated in Utah, USA.

Ayse, a Lancaster cleaner, explained: “In a million years, I never believed this would happen to me.

“When we first started discussing last year, I don’t think anyone expected this.

“But now that we’re married and everything is legal and formal, I still can’t believe it.

“It’s been difficult not being able to meet properly, but we’ll be stronger in the long run because we’ve had to go through so much to be together.

“We simply adore each other.”

When the United Kingdom was put on lockdown, Ayse joined a Facebook group in the hopes of finding a pen pal to talk to from someplace else in the world to pass the time.

She struck up a conversation with Kenda, a caretaker, who stated that she had a kid of a similar age who was also on the lookout.