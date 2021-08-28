Despite never meeting, a Liverpool lady has been dating her TikTok beau for 18 months.

A woman from Liverpool is hoping to meet her partner for the first time after starting an online relationship with a man she met on TikTok before the outbreak.

Mandy Hammill, 40, from Wirral, is aiming to earn £1000 so that her American partner Robert Russell, 37, may relocate.

Despite dating for a year and a half, due to border constraints, the couple has never met physically.

Robert wants to relocate to Liverpool from the United States, where he is presently residing with a friend after losing his job and home.

“No one gets us until they see us,” Mandy explained.

“He’s homeless and staying with his friends, and instead of finding an apartment over there (in America), he asked me whether I’d mind if I moved here (to Liverpool)?”

The couple’s GoFundMe campaign has so far garnered £400, and Mandy says that if her partner can get to Liverpool, he wants to explore “all” the city has to offer.

“I would hug him, I would hold him for at least an hour!” Ms Hammill replied when asked what she would do first if Mr Russell moved to Liverpool. It’s incredible how much you can love someone before meeting them.

“All I want to do is hang around with him and do nothing.”

Ms Hammill says the couple met on TikTok and started dating 18 months ago, and it’s been a fantastic experience: “We do everything together, we go on dates, we even go shopping.”

The couple has received thousands of views on videos of the two of them together on her Tiktok page, @deadlyn1ghtshade, with one user calling the couple “amazing.”

Despite the funds donated through the GoFundMe page, Mandy said she and Mr Russell have had to deal with some internet queries.

“We did have a few negative people wondering, ‘What if he’s scamming?’” Ms Hammill said. But, because I’m such a pessimist, I was just thinking, “Yeah, but what if he isn’t?”

"He just stuck out, and we were instantly drawn to each other. After weeks of talking, calling, and getting to know one other."