Despite never having been in a dance-off, a BBC Strictly Come Dancing star is ready to leave the show.

Three celebrities have been projected to be the next participant to leave Strictly Come Dancing, including one who has never competed in the dance-off.

Presenter Dan Walker and Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Sara Davies are both 2/1 to be the next to go, while Tilly Ramsay, who made it through a dance-off last week, is only 5/2.

Last week, Dan earned criticism from some Strictly viewers after avoiding a dance-off despite receiving only 28 points, the second-worst on the night.

“Strictly’s next elimination is too close to call, with any one of three participants set to exit this week,” William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said.

“After another low score, the critics have pounced on Dan Walker, but he clearly has a lot of public support; the question is if it will be enough to save him for another week?”

Elimination odds for the next round:

“Despite achieving a decent 33 in Week 7, Sara Davies is the 10/11 favourite to be eliminated next on Strictly,” stated Betfair spokeswoman Sam Rosbottom.

“In the meantime, Tilly Ramsay, who fell into the bottom two for the first time on the weekend, is 11/8 to finish second.

“On the other hand, Rose Ayling-Ellis’ odds of winning have been cut from 2/5 to 3/10 after yet another great performance.”

Rose will perform her couple’s choice dance on Saturday, hoping to amaze the Strictly Come Dancing judges once more.

The EastEnders star will perform with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Clean Bandit’s Symphony featuring Zara Larsson.

She previously got a flawless 40 for her tango in week six, the earliest the top grade has been given, and a 32 for her samba last week, which was her highest score for a Latin dance so far.

Last week, TV host AJ topped the list with her enthusiastic Charleston to Dorothy Provine’s Don’t Bring Lulu. “The summary has come to an end.”