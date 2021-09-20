Despite matching five numbers, a lottery winner misses out on the $5 million jackpot and instead receives £1,800.

When a man matched five numbers in the lottery, he was shocked to learn that he had only won £1,800 instead of the expected £5 million.

The man in his 60s thought he was about to receive a large sum of money since he was missing just one number.

He was saddened, however, to learn that he had only lost out on the whole award of £5,162,779.

On July 28, the man bought a ticket as part of a syndicate in an Enfield newsagent.

The man walked into the shop after realizing he had matched five numbers, and was surprised to learn how little he had won compared to if he had gotten the key sixth number, according to the newsagent who served him.

He discovered that matching five out of six numbers would earn him only £1,750.

It would have been £1 million if he had also matched one of the bonus balls.

“He came in with the ticket and it was just a great shock really [that he hadn’t won as much as he believed he would], it was just disbelief,” the newsagent, who did not want to be identified, added. It’s difficult to put into words how I felt.”

“He’s a regular client, a beautiful guy, well-known in the region; everyone knows he won and came close to winning the [jackpot], and everyone felt bad for him.

“£1,800 – how much can you get these days?”

The newsagent, who can only give out £500 in prizes, had no choice but to send the man home empty-handed and cursing his luck.

Another shopper reported she spotted the man appearing flustered as he asked the newsagent to double-check if that was all the reward money he could earn.

“He seemed devastated,” she said. It’s not every day that a jackpot is missed by one number.

“I felt sad for him because you want to hear good news, and if you’re lucky, you hope some of it rubs off on you.

“It’s preferable not to win anything than to be so near to earning a fortune, which puts you in a different category, but £1,000.”

