Despite Manchin’s warning, the $3.5 trillion spending package is moving forward at full speed, according to Cedric Richmond.

Despite Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s misgivings, White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond indicated on Sunday that President Joe Biden’s administration will continue to press for the $3.5 trillion spending package.

“Senator Manchin is an important ally. We’re going to keep working with him. On ABC News’ This Week, Richmond added, “But we’re also going to keep pushing our agenda.” “And then there’s the sausage-making process at the end of it all. It’s unavoidable. And it’s all occurring in broad daylight. However, it is not uncommon for this to occur during the legislative process. And we’re still going strong in our efforts to enact our legislation.”

Budgets will be dedicated to improve health and education, as well as battle climate change through sustainable energy development efforts, as part of the $3.5 trillion plan.

The proposal’s budget has alarmed moderate Democratic senators such as Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have stated that they will not support the plan because of its cost.

In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Manchin wrote, “Ignoring the fiscal repercussions of our policy decisions will create a dreadful future for the next generation of Americans.”

“I, for one, will not support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anything close to it, unless Congress provides more clarification on why it chooses to ignore the devastating effects of inflation and debt on existing government programs.”

Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chastised Manchin’s op-ed comments on the bill on Thursday, pointing to his ties to oil companies.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Manchin has weekly huddles with Exxon & is one of many senators who gives lobbyists their pen to craft so-called ‘bipartisan’ fossil fuel laws.” “People are dying as a result of it. It’s our people. Last night, there were at least 12 people. I’m sick of the phony ‘bipartisan’ compromise that passes for moderation.”

On Sunday, Richmond said that addressing climate change is critical, as well as “how critical it is to have resiliency, shore up our electrical system, and invest in our infrastructure.”

“These once-in-a-decade storms are now occurring every other year. They’ve grown in size. They’re more powerful. They cause even more chaos. And that’s something we’re going to address in our legislation. And this legislation was drafted by the president over a year ago. He was like that. This is a condensed version of the information.