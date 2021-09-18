Despite ‘Legal Consequences,’ a Texas doctor admits to performing abortions after the ban went into effect.

A Texas doctor revealed on Saturday that he performed an abortion on a patient who exceeded the “new limit” imposed under the new rules that went into force this month.

Texas’ new abortion law, which was upheld by the Supreme Court on September 1, prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions for incestuous or rape relationships.

The patient, Alan Braid, was in her first trimester of pregnancy but was past the state’s abortion limit, according to the doctor.

In an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Saturday, Braid, who offers abortion treatment in San Antonio, explained his choice.

“I acted because I owed this patient a duty of care, as I do other patients, and she has a fundamental right to receive this treatment,” Braid wrote.

“I well understood that there could be legal consequences,” he added, “but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its attempt to prevent this plainly illegal statute from being tested.”

Citizens can now sue doctors and others who help women get abortions after six weeks of pregnancy under the new abortion law. A successful lawsuit can result in a reward of up to $10,000.

Braid said in his op-ed that he began his obstetrics and gynecology residency in 1972, well before the Supreme Court’s momentous Roe v. Wade decision in 1973.

“Abortion was practically outlawed in Texas—unless a psychiatrist verified a woman was suicidal,” he stated at the time. He stated he witnessed three teenagers die as a result of illegal abortions that year.

“It enabled me to do the job I was trained to do,” Braid said of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

But, as Braid put it, “it’s 1972 all over again” for him now.

“Most of our patients have been too far along in their pregnancies to qualify for abortion services since the law took effect on September 1,” he said.

“I inform them that we can only provide services if we cannot detect heart activity on an ultrasound, which normally occurs at around six weeks, before most women are aware that they are pregnant,” he explained.

“As they lie there, waiting to learn their fate, the stress is unbearable,” he added.

