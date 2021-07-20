Despite leaving rumors, Inter Milan prepares for the Florida Cup ahead of a possible Everton match.

Inter Milan are ready to travel to the United States this summer to compete in the Florida Cup alongside Everton.

This is despite reports in Italian media on Monday that stated the Serie A champions were planning to withdraw from the summer tournament.

According to sources, Simone Inzaghi’s squad would not travel to the United States owing to fears over the development of Covid-19 in the country, particularly the delta strain of the virus.

The club, on the other hand, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of their tour bus, which appeared to be on its way to the airport.

“CHAMPS IN THE USA,” said the caption on the tweet. We’re on our way.”

Rafa Benitez and his Everton team are scheduled to fly out for the competition on Wednesday, maybe with some new additions as Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic’s transfers near completion – at the time of writing.

In their opening match of the competition, the Blues will meet Millonarios of Colombia in the early hours of Monday morning, UK time.

Then, in their second and final game of the competition, Everton will face either Arsenal or Inter Milan late on Wednesday night or early on Thursday morning, by UK time.

On their return to the UK, the Blues will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 7th, a week before facing Southampton at Goodison Park to begin their Premier League campaign.