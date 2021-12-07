Despite Jeffrey Epstein’s accusations, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife says she still loves him.

As Queen Elizabeth II’s son prepares for a court battle over Jeffrey Epstein charges, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson said, “I still adore him today.”

The Duke of York will try to have charges that he sexually abused a 17-year-old human trafficking victim dismissed in a New York court in January.

Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, with whom he maintains a strong relationship, has told the French magazine Madame Figaro that Andrew is a “decent man.”

“I adored him and I still love him,” she stated. I’ll stick by his side because I trust him. He’s a decent fellow.” The duchess flashed a knowing wink, according to the magazine’s correspondent, while her advisers broke out in cold sweats at the mention of a subject they had urged should be avoided.

Despite the experiences of Henry VIII’s wives, including Princess Diana, who suffered from self-harm and bulimia, Ferguson, dubbed “Fergie” by the British press, told Madame Figaro that she was the most mistreated royal woman in British history.

“I was probably the most persecuted lady in the history of the Royal Family, yet I’m still here,” Ferguson told the magazine. My DNA is like a wounded reed that doesn’t break.” Despite the fact that Epstein was invited to their daughter Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday celebration, she defends Andrew.

Virginia Giuffre allegedly accused Andrew of having sex with her at Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse on a night when he was meant to be at home with his kids, according to the prince. The duke denies having had any sexual relations with Giuffre.

“On that specific day, which we now learn is the date of the 10th of March, I was at home, I was with the children, and I’d brought Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at I suppose sort of 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. in the afternoon,” Andrew told the BBC in November 2019.

“And then, because the duchess was away, we have a basic family rule that when one is away, the other is present.” I was at home because I was on terminal leave from the Royal Navy at the time.” Giuffre included an image of Andrew with his arm around her that she claims was taken by Epstein on the night of Andrew’s death. This is a condensed version of the information.