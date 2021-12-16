Despite inflation, home construction in the United States increased by nearly 12% in November.

In November, new home construction in the United States increased by 11.8 percent, owing in part to a previous shortage of houses for sale, which drove prices to rise.

According to the National Association of House Builders (NAHB), new home demand is remains robust. However, builders are finding it difficult to complete projects because to labor shortages, supply chain challenges, shifting costs, and other delays.

Building permit applications grew by 3.6 percent to 1.71 million units in November, up.9% from the same month previous year.

The home price index for 20 cities in the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller report increased 19.1 percent in September compared to the same month last year. The cost of purchasing a property established a new high for all cities, indicating robust market demand.

The Commerce Department said last month that the average price of a new home in October was $407,700, roughly 18 percent more than the previous year and also a record.

According to NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz, single-family homes are expected to finish 24 percent higher in 2021 than they were pre-pandemic levels in 2019. However, he believes that increased interest rates in 2022 will limit the affordability of the homes.

The Federal Reserve stated on Wednesday that it will drop its monthly bond purchases, which are aimed at lowering long-term rates, at twice the rate it had previously set. The Federal Reserve is attempting to contain persistent inflation, which has reached a nearly four-decade high.

The Fed’s move might raise borrowing costs across the economy in the coming months, but policy changes don’t always effect other loan rates right once. Even if it raises rates three times next year, the benchmark rate will remain historically low, at less than 1%.

In November, both single-family homes and apartments were built at a rapid pace, with both reporting low double-digit percentage increases over October. Despite the uptick from November of last year, single-family housing starts are still down 0.8 percent.

The Commerce Department said Thursday that home construction increased by a double-digit percentage last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units, up 8.3 percent from this time last year. The number of homes built in October was revised down to 1.5 million units from 1.52 million units.

