Despite living with a terrible disease, a 15-year-old girl has been dubbed “the happiest person on the planet.”

Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome is an overgrowth disorder that causes parts of Jess Ruston’s body to develop unnaturally.

After dealing with eating concerns and developmental delays, Jess, from Southport, was diagnosed at the age of eight months.

Her spine has been fused due to curvature and developmental delay, and she breathes through a tube in her neck (tracheotomy). Due to the degree of her stomach dysmotility, she has a lot of pain.

“Jess has a unique chromosomal defect alongside Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome,” Alison Ruston, 42, told The Washington Newsday. “She was embarrassed in the street until a stranger stooped down to help.” Everything is unique because she has a unique chromosomal issue.

“We’ve never truly known what the future holds for Jess. She recently underwent two major abdominal surgeries. Her gallbladder and colon have both been removed in the last two months.

“Because Jess’ condition has deteriorated as she has gotten older, we generally address the symptoms as they arise.” There’s nothing we can do to help Jessica cure herself.

“Her gut is now failing, therefore she is receiving whole parenteral nutrition through an IV. She has a stoma beg, which means she has a peg in her stomach through which we can give her medication and drain items from her stomach.

“On paper, she appears to be a sickly little child, but she is the happiest person alive.”

The extraordinary 15-year-old has spent a lot of time at Claire House Hospice in Wirral, and her elder sister Olivia is now raising funds for the hospice and Children in Need.

Jess’s 17-year-old sister will compete in the Great Rickshaw Relay Challenge alongside Matt Baker of The One Show.

From Churchtown Primary School to Claire House Hospice, she will be cycling.

“She’s going to be involved in team Rickshaw with the BBC so she’ll be pedaling the Rickshaw [Challenge] with Matt Baker,” Alison, mother of Jess, Olivia, and 12-year-old Joseph, told The Washington Newsday.

