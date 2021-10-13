Despite his injury, Dog the Bounty Hunter will remain in Florida to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie.

Despite recently hurting his ankle, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has declared that he will remain in Florida to continue his search for Brian Laundrie.

Chapman’s return to Colorado due to the injury was disclosed on Sunday, with the reality TV star’s daughter Lyssa Chapman tweeting that her father was “heading back to Colorado momentarily to handle some business.” However, “Dog” informed WFLA-TV on Tuesday that he had a “plan change and couldn’t bring himself to leave” Florida.

Chapman stated that he will continue his search for Laundrie in Florida. Earlier this week, a Chapman spokesperson told The Washington Newsday that his daughter Lyssa and team member Greg Zecca would be “managing the search logistics and researching leads from Hawaii and Colorado, respectively,” and that Chapman “had not ended” the search for Laundrie despite his plans to return home.

Laundrie, who went missing from his Florida home last month, is being sought for questioning in connection with the murder of his girlfriend Gabby Petito. A warrant for Laundrie’s arrest has also been issued, purportedly based on allegations that he used Petito’s debit card to illegally spend at least $1,000 on August 30 or September 1.

Petito’s family lost communication with her in late August, while she and Laundrie were traveling across the country in her van for several months. Petito’s family reported her missing 10 days after Laundrie returned to his Florida family home in the van on September 1. Days after Laundrie went missing in Florida, her body was recovered in Wyoming.

During his WFLA interview, Chapman asked Laundrie to “bring himself in,” accusing his family of “aiding and abetting a murderer” and adding that Petito’s death was ruled a homicide by strangulation on Tuesday by a Teton County, Wyoming coroner.

Chapman stated, "The coroner's report isn't good for the entire Laundrie family." "Brian's only option is to surrender. He can't keep running indefinitely. Gabby's family has been stonewalled by the Laundries because they knew what Brian had done. And it appears that they have aided him in his escape. And now it appears that, based on the report and their actions, they have more than likely acted as accomplices to a murderer." " Strangulation isn't one of them.