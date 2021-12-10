Despite his goal-scoring prowess, Liverpool legend sends a strong message to Divock Origi.

Divock Origi, despite his recent goalscoring exploits, is unable to establish himself in Liverpool’s first squad, according to John Barnes.

The Belgian striker has been in excellent form recently, scoring three goals in his previous four games, including the Champions League winner against AC Milan on Tuesday.

Origi, on the other hand, has primarily been a peripheral character at Anfield during his time there, but has often given an effective goal threat from the bench.

Barnes, a former Reds winger, believes that despite being adored by fans and teammates, the 26-year-old will struggle to establish himself in Liverpool’s starting lineup on a regular basis.

“Divock Origi will never be a regular starter for Liverpool since he will never play ahead of Jota, Mane, Firmino, or Salah, but that isn’t what he needs to do,” Barnes told Bonus Code Bets.

“He’s part of a squad that isn’t competing for a starting spot, but if he’s content to compete for a spot on the bench, then so be it.”

“He isn’t underappreciated because the fans and his teammates both think highly of him.

“In reality, he won’t be able to get in front of the traditional front four.”

It’s unclear whether Origi will preserve his starting spot after scoring the game-winning goal against Aston Villa at the San Siro on Saturday.

When Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane travel for the African Cup of Nations next month, the striker is expected to play in Liverpool’s first squad.

Since joining the club from Lille in 2014, the Belgium international has scored 40 goals in 167 games.