Despite his expected guilty plea, Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland shooter, may still face the death penalty.

According to reports, the alleged gunman in the 2018 Parkland school shooting plans to make a guilty plea and will advise a judge of his decision at a hearing in Florida on Friday.

Nikolas Cruz, 23, will announce his intention to submit a guilty plea at a status hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, according to WSVN-7 in Florida. He confessed to killing students and employees at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in August 2018.

Cruz’s plea will be confirmed or denied by the Broward County Public Defender’s Office on Thursday. Despite his guilty plea, Cruz could still face the death penalty for the shootings.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel later corroborated the news, citing sources, although WSVN-7 did not name a source for the information.

In a separate case involving a jailhouse attack, Cruz is likely to enter a guilty plea. The trial in that case was set to begin next week.

Cruz will appear at the court on Friday, according to the Sun-Sentinel, but will enter his guilty pleas at a later date.

Cruz’s lawyers earlier stated that if a guilty plea meant a life sentence rather than execution, he would do so. Prosecutors had turned down the deal and were still seeking Cruz’s execution.

Cruz faces 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder.

According to Local 10 News, defense attorney Melissa McNeil stated at a hearing in early September that while attorneys will not defend Cruz’s acts, information about his character should be addressed.

“The principle of customized sentencing is what makes the death penalty constitutional in our society,” McNeil explained. “Excluding mitigation that is relevant to Mr. Cruz’s character, earlier acts, or the circumstances of the events is the surest way to secure Mr. Cruz a new trial.” Cruz has not yet been tried for the mass shooting on February 14, 2018, but if he pleads guilty, a jury will be summoned to decide a sentence. This implies he might still face the death penalty.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a statement to The Miami Herald on Thursday that no plea deal had been negotiated with the defense. This is a condensed version of the information.