Despite his Bundesliga form, Taiwo Awoniyi and Liverpool’s £6 million transfer reality.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a former Liverpool striker, has already made an impression in Germany since joining Union Berlin on a permanent basis in July.

Awoniyi joined the Reds in August 2015, but due to a lack of a work visa, he spent the most of his six years with the club on loan at clubs across Europe.

Despite being given one this summer, the 24-year-old returned to Union Berlin, where he had previously spent the previous season on loan.

This season, the striker has already scored five goals in six games across all competitions, and his form has piqued the interest of supporters.

One supporter posted, “Didn’t even give the lad a chance.”

“Do we have a buy back?” said another. “Are you looking for a friend?”

Following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, fans demanded that the team add to their attacking ranks before the transfer market closes on Tuesday night.

After Reece James was sent out for handball just before halftime, the Reds were unable to break down Chelsea’s 10-man defense.

Liverpool’s lack of firepower was exposed against the London club, but Awoniyi isn’t the ‘one who got away,’ and he isn’t a major upgrade over the present roster.

The Nigerian international joined the club before Klopp’s arrival in October 2015, although he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

If Awoniyi had stayed at Liverpool this summer, he would have taken up a registration spot that the club did not have.

He’s off to a good start in the Bundesliga, scoring three goals in Union Berlin’s first three games.

His output was substantially lower last season, with only five league goals in 21 games.

Awoniyi spent the 2019/20 season in Germany with Mainz, however he only scored one goal in 12 games.

Despite the player not making a single first-team game and his numbers over the years being identical to the peripheral players currently on Liverpool’s books, the Reds raised £6.5 million from the deal.

If he had stayed at Anfield this season, his playing time would have been limited, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and most likely Divock Origi ahead of him in the pecking order.

No, Awoniyi. “The summary has come to an end.”