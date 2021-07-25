Despite his affluence, Holly Willoughby’s husband claimed a £10k furlough.

Despite the Hollywood couple’s vast income, Holly Willoughby’s husband claimed £10,000 in vacation money.

Hungry Bear Media, a £2 million television production firm, is managed by TV producer Dan Baldwin.

In December of last year, he collected money from the taxpayers, as he was entitled to under the furlough plan, according to Mirror Online.

The Met Office has issued a devastating report on the August heatwave.

According to the Daily Star, it was one of many firms that claimed under the scam during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dan, 46, and Holly, 40, have been married since 2007, and their combined net worth is estimated to be over £13 million.

While Dan was within his rights to use the furlough scheme and did nothing wrong, some people are uneasy with wealthy people using furlough to pay their employees.

Dan also co-owns Hungry McBear Ltd with comedian Michael McIntyre, which is based in Scotland.

According to the company’s accounts, it had £1.7 million in cash on hand in 2019.

Dan is also a director of Holly’s company Roxy Media Ltd, which is estimated to be worth £10 million.

Holly made approximately £1.5 million in 2019 and 2020, according to Roxy Media Ltd’s latest filings.

Holly, on the other hand, is said to earn £600,000 per year from This Morning.

Dancing On Ice and her new Saturday night show, Take Off, alongside Bradley Walsh, are two of her other lucrative presenting duties.

Hungry Bear’s most recent financial filings from January show the it has about £1 million in cash and assets.

“Some businesses have repaid the support,” according to the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

“They should serve as a model for businesses that have performed admirably over the previous year.”

The Mirror has reached out to Hungry Bear for comment. Holly Willoughby’s publicist declined to comment.

Holly has been married to Dan for 14 years, and he was a producer on one of her first shows, Ministry of Mayhem.

They also worked together on Celebrity Juice from 2008 till last year, when she played a team captain.

The couple has three children: Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, six years old.