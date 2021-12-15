Despite high expectations for the holidays, US retail sales grew by only 0.3 percent in November.

The latest retail sales report was a letdown after falling short of expectations that the holiday shopping season would boost sales.

The US Census Bureau released its monthly data on core retail sales on Wednesday, and it revealed that they only climbed by 0.3 percent in November. This is lower than the corrected 1.7 percent for October, and it contrasts adversely with estimates that it would be closer to at least 1%.

The ability of COVID-19’s aftershocks to last has been a drag on profitability in consumer-driven industries. On their own, supply chain bottlenecks have limited the number of supplies available to retailers, contributing to an increase in inflation. Inflation rates in the United States have risen to levels not seen in decades.

According to the National Retailers Federation (NRF), a good shopping season is predicted to bring in $843.4 billion to $859 billion in sales, both of which are higher than in 2020. However, there was concern that inflation or COVID-19 worries would detract from any final figure.

The disappointing retail report comes after the Labor Department released its monthly Producer Price Index (PPI), which revealed that wholesale goods prices increased by 9.6%. Higher costs for more volatile things like energy and food drove this increase, but it reflects the pressure that inflation is exerting on so many fundamental goods.

There is some evidence that the situation is not completely hopeless. Retail sales increased by 18.2 percent overall, according to the Census Bureau, compared to last November, when the COVID-19 pandemic slowed sales across the board.

The weekly number of initial unemployment claims is an excellent measure of Americans’ ability to spend more this year because unemployment has remained low. Despite the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and the continuous spread of the Delta strain, neither appears to have had a significant impact on Americans’ buying habits.