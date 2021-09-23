Despite her poor condition, a little girl defies the odds and begins school.

A young girl with severe epileptic seizures has not let her disability stop her from starting school this month.

Emily Andrew, four, may need extensive brain surgery to help control her seizures in the future.

But, for the time being, she’s settling into life as a four-year-old at Eaves Lane Primary School in St Helens.

Jan Brindle, her grandma, stated, “She has recently begun basic school and is loving it.”

“Her instructors are fantastic with her, and they’ve all been taught to use her rescue medication in the event of a protracted seizure.”

Epilepsy affects one in every 240 people under the age of 16 in the UK, with 60,000 children and young people affected.

Emily’s illness was first detected when she was just 10 months old and had to be brought to the hospital after a “funny turn.”

Emily’s mother Emily “wasn’t herself,” according to Jess Page, whose head was “slightly lowered, she was dribbling, her lips were smacking, and her eyes were glazed over.”

Emily was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy after it was discovered that she was experiencing a seizure.

Emily has two types of seizures: absence seizures, which last 30 seconds to a minute, and focal seizures, which last between two and five minutes.

Mum “It was just incredibly worrisome because the first time I didn’t have an idea what was going on because her epilepsy was really new to us,” Jess previously told The Washington Newsday.

Emily will need serious brain surgery if her health worsens.

“The brain surgery is to hopefully end the seizures completely, but it could merely lower the amount of seizures she has,” Jan explained. The right hippocampus will be removed from her brain.

“Emily has been a patient at Alder Hey since she was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of a year, following her transfer from Whiston Hospital.

“She was in intensive care after a lengthy seizure that necessitated intubation.

“She’s had to be intubated twice because of seizures. She’s had a lot of testing at Alder since then.” “The summary comes to an end.”