Despite health concerns, prices for ‘exotic’ colored dogs, such as striped Labradors, are skyrocketing.

A spike in ‘exotically colored’ pedigrees, which are typically offered for five times the price of normal puppies, is being warned to prospective dog buyers.

Labradors with tiger stripes or charcoal coats are among the breeds that have recently become popular.

Lilac bulldogs, according to Mail Online, can cost up to £9,000.

However, it’s unsurprising that meddling with heredity can result in behavioural, health, and skin issues in these dogs.

The Kennel Club has initiated an investigation into the desire for designer dogs in strange colors after receiving complaints.

Bill Lambert, a Kennel Club health and welfare expert, told TeamDogs that potential owners should be aware of breeders that seem to value ‘fashion’ over a dog’s health.

He stated, ” “We advise puppy buyers to be wary of advertisements for “unique” colors that are exploited to increase puppy prices.

“Rare coloured dogs might be regarded a ‘fad’ and only fashionable for a short time – it’s critical to ensure that any breeder wants the best for their puppy and places health, welfare, and temperament above all else.

“Breeders who appear to place a premium on color over other considerations and charge exorbitant fees should be avoided.”

Variations in color can also be caused by mutations within a gene, according to the expert.

The Kennel Club has spoken with breeders about the issue of “strange” colored dogs and has formed a new working group to look into how they can support ethical breeders and puppy sales while also ensuring that unique colors are not glorified.

New colors developed in the 1980s when US breeders mixed Weimaraners with Labradors, according to David Goode, head of the Labrador Retriever Club.

They were pedigreed there, and thanks to a reciprocal arrangement, they were able to keep that status when they were imported.

He continued, ” “These puppies have a variety of personalities as well as health issues such as skin problems and hair loss.

“About 10% of the 35,000 Labrador puppies registered last year were the wrong color.”

“The Kennel Club should not continue to register them as pedigrees, in our opinion. At the very least, they should be recorded separately.” The Kennel Club, on the other hand, has recently stated that they. “The summary has come to an end.”