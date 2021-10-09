Despite having a safe, the drug dealer stashed his cash under the mattress.

Even though he had a safe at home, a drug dealer stashed his drug money under his mattress.

Noel Yates and an acquaintance were pulled over in the early weeks of the initial Coronavirus lockdown, and officers opted to check their vehicle because they were “argumentative.”

The discovery of cocaine wraps led to a search of Yates’ home, where more drugs and little over £4,000 were discovered, much of which was stashed in his bed.

Yates was the front passenger in a vehicle stopped by police on May 16, 2020, prosecutor Ken Grant told Liverpool Crown Court.

“Both males were belligerent, which caused the officers to suspect the van held controlled drugs,” he claimed.

“Officers observed Mr Yates throwing two wraps onto the vehicle’s center console.”

Officers discovered more wraps, and when Yates was searched, they uncovered £830, a key to his Vauxhall home, and a safe key.

When a search team went to his old Gem Street address, they unlocked the safe and discovered cocaine and ketamine.

In all, 88.21g of cocaine with a market value of £3,621 to £9,063 and 3.48g of ketamine with a street value of £69 to £138 were discovered.

Mr Grant said he recovered £4,040 in total, including wads of cash buried under the 37-year-mattress. old’s

The defense attorney, Martine Snowdon, claimed her client’s life had taken a “downward spiral” due to a number of events, including the death of a close friend.

She stated the father has been able to “extricate” himself from that lifestyle since his arrest, and added, “He has attempted to make things better.”

As part of those efforts, he moved out of Merseyside, according to the court.

When Yates was stopped by authorities, he claimed that he was out selling electrical items rather than trafficking drugs.

In relation to the money taken from him, he later dropped that argument and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to provide cocaine, possession of ketamine, and possession of illicit goods.

Yates had made steps to change his life, but his crimes were so terrible, said Judge Gary Woodhall. “The summary has come to an end.”