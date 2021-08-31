Despite having 5 times as many COVID cases as the US, the US advises against traveling to Canada.

The United States is now recommending Americans to reconsider traveling to Canada due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the country’s north, while statistics show that the United States has more than five times the number of cases per capita.

Following a travel health notice issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday, the State Department updated Canada’s travel advisory to a Level Three on Tuesday.

The department recommends Americans to “avoid travel owing to substantial threats to safety and security” at Level Three. After being labeled as a Level Four in April when cases were skyrocketing, Canada’s travel alert was dropped to a Level Two earlier this month as border precautions were eased.

Despite the fact that the number of new confirmed COVID cases in Canada has been increasing since mid-July, the country’s new confirmed cases per capita remain one-fifth of those in the United States.

According to data from The New York Times, Canada has reported nine COVID-19 instances per 100,000 persons in the last week, compared to 48 new cases per 100,000 in the United States.

The figures in the United States are 18 times those in Canada among the states and provinces with the fewest new cases.

Over the last week, there have been one or fewer new cases per capita in Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. During the same time period, 18 to 19 additional cases were reported in Maine, Connecticut, and Maryland.

While there are fewer new viral cases per capita in Canada, the country’s coronavirus measurements have remained relatively low over the summer, making recent shifts, driven by the highly contagious Delta variation, appear much more dramatic.

Canada has experienced a 63 percent surge in new cases in the last two weeks, while the United States has seen a 12 percent increase.

The fresh warning comes about a month after the United States chose to keep its land border with Canada closed until at least September 21 due to fears about the variation.

Canada, on the other hand, has reduced restrictions for vaccinated Americans, enabling them to travel for non-essential purposes across land, air, and marine borders without having to undergo the previously required 14-day quarantine.

