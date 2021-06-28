Despite Harry’s claims that he was cut off, Charles gave the Sussexes a “large sum.”

Despite Harry’s assertion that his family “essentially cut me off financially,” the Prince of Wales continued to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a “significant sum” in the months following Megxit.

Charles, the heir to the throne, continued to fund the Sussexes until the summer of 2020, but the duke told Oprah Winfrey in the first quarter of that year that he had stopped receiving financial support from his family.

According to his Clarence House financial statements, funding for both Charles’ sons – the Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge – and their families amounted to a £4.5 million bill for the prince.

Despite leaving the monarchy at the end of March last year, Harry and Meghan were still reported as receiving money from Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall revenue.

After the Sussexes ceased to be senior royals, the funding bill – as well as other expenses such as Charles’ capital spending and transfer to reserves – fell by roughly £1.2 million in the financial year.

“As we all remember from the duke and duchess’ announcement in January 2020 that they were leaving the working royal family, the duke stated that they would strive towards becoming financially independent,” a senior Clarence House spokesperson said.

“The Prince of Wales has set aside a significant money to assist them in this transition.

“In the summer of last year, that funding came to an end. The couple is now financially self-sufficient.”

“I wouldn’t acknowledge that they are drastically different,” the Clarence House spokeswoman replied when asked about the contradiction in the duke’s remarks. I can only give you the facts.”

The Sussexes’ representative emphasized that there was no time difference and that Harry was referring to the first quarter of the UK’s fiscal reporting cycle, which runs from April to July.

The representative for Harry and Meghan added, “You are mixing two different timelines and it is false to suggest that there is a contradiction.”

“The duke’s remarks during the Oprah interview were about the first quarter of the UK’s fiscal reporting cycle, which begins in April every year.

“It’s the same here. (This is a brief piece.)