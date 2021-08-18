Despite flood fears, around 300 dwellings are slated to be erected north of Formby.

Despite increasing fears about flooding, plans for a big housing development to the north of Formby are poised to be approved once more.

Taylor Wimpey’s plans for 286 homes to the north of Brackenway were authorized in March of this year, more than two years ago.

However, because of a delay in signing an agreement on Taylor Wimpey’s financial contribution to local infrastructure, the approval could not be verified before Formby’s neighbourhood plan took effect, and Sefton Council would now have to reassess the proposals.

A drug-smuggling octogenarian was the fifth offender to die as a result of Covid.

Independent Formby councillors Bob McCann and Maria Bennett argued the risk of flooding at the site had been overestimated when the plans were first debated in 2019.

A Sefton planning officer admitted that this was the case in a report produced ahead of a planning committee meeting next week, with the Environment Agency’s flood map considerably understating the area in the two greatest flood risk categories.

Taylor Wimpey, on the other hand, has amended its plans to increase the level of the houses on the site and offer “specific flood water management facilities to manage the situation.”

The council’s planning officer is satisfied that the risk to the residences at the development and those on Hawksworth Drive has been minimized as a result of these measures.

Formby Parish Council has reiterated its opposition to the plans, claiming that the flood risk remains understated and that there are too many houses proposed for the site, which contradicts the neighbourhood plan’s goals.

However, according to the planning officer’s report, the designs may meet the standards of both the local plan and the neighbourhood plan, and the planning committee should approve them next Wednesday (August 25).

“The project would create up to 286 residences, including affordable homes, in accordance with both neighborhood and local plan policy, in an area where affordable housing is in limited supply,” the report stated.

“It would also contribute positively to the council’s housing land supply and play a key role in addressing both the borough’s and Formby’s acknowledged affordable housing needs, as well as achieving the intended housing mix set out in the neighbourhood plan.”

This is the report. “The summary has come to an end.”