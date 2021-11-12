Despite ‘fighting’ and ‘urinating’ in surrounding gardens, Wirral is poised for a late-night pub.

Despite reports of fights, yelling, and people peeing in private yards, a late-night pub could be erected in Heswall.

Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel today approved Shucos Limited’s bid to build a cafe/bar at 172 Telegraph Road in Heswall, Wirral.

The applicants had originally planned to open between 9 a.m. and 1 a.m. every night of the week.

The panel, however, limited this to 1am exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays, with the premises closing at midnight the rest of the week.

However, Stuart Moore, a neighboring resident, told the panel that two shop windows had been damaged late at night in the vicinity, and that people had been known to urinate in his property.

Mr Moore said he had observed fighting outside on several occasions and was frequently woken up between the hours of 2 and 4 a.m. by “drunkards.”

Every night, he wanted the bar to close at 12 a.m.

Jean Moore, a fellow Heswall resident, admitted that she was not getting enough sleep on weekends because of the late pubs in the area.

Shucos Limited’s Chris Williams, on the other hand, stated that his company would not be like those who were generating problems in the region.

Mr Williams, who also owns Silk Road, a restaurant a few doors down the road, said the new bar, which has yet to be named, would offer food and light beers in its downstairs section until 9 p.m.

Late into the evening, the upper area would cater to private events, such as small wedding groups. He needed the late license for this reason.

Mr Williams went on to say that the new cafe/bar would not cater to younger people, but rather to people who had eaten in the evening and needed somewhere to go for an hour or two afterward.