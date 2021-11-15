Despite fears that it will ‘ruin’ town, a flood wall is slated to be built.

After passing another hurdle tonight, a flood wall that might protect more than 70 properties and save more than 20 lives is ready to be built.

On November 2, the Strategic Applications Sub-Committee of Wirral Council voted five to two in favor of the 1.15km wide, 1.2 meter tall flood defence on West Kirby’s promenade, with Labour, the single Liberal Democrat and Green councillors voting in favor and two Conservatives voting against.

According to current forecasts, 26 individuals will be killed over the next 100 years, according to the meeting.

