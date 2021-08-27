Despite FDA warnings, a doctor claims he used Ivermectin on thousands of COVID patients.

Ivermectin, a medicine meant to treat parasites in animals, was purportedly administered on thousands of COVID-19 patients, according to a doctor in Houston.

According to an article on KTRK-TV on Wednesday, Dr. Joseph Varon has been using it off-label for patients infected with COVID for more than a year.

Varon added, “I can’t give you a precise figure, but I know it’s been a big number of patients, and I haven’t seen a single serious adverse effect.” Not a single one.”

Despite Varon’s claim that no adverse responses have been observed in patients who have received the medicine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has advised that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19. Rather, the EPA has licensed it for use in eradicating parasites in humans and animals, primarily as a dewormer for cows and horses.

Ivermectin has also been given to COVID patients, according to Varon, who works at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. Varon and his colleagues held a news conference in December to push for the drug’s medical approval for COVID sufferers.

Varon indicated that he started providing Ivermectin since he didn’t think there were any other options.

He explained, “We were in the midst of a pandemic.” “You have to give things a shot. You don’t have a choice.”

Varon also stated that the medicine is successful when taken in conjunction with other COVID treatments.

He explained, “It’s not only Ivermectin.” “This is when people become perplexed. Ivermectin is beneficial, but only when used in conjunction with other therapeutic options available.”

Since the start of the pandemic, animal feed businesses around the country have reported a substantial increase in Ivermectin sales, raising concerns that it was being used on humans instead of livestock.

Ivermectin was issued a warning by the FDA in March, noting that it should never be used to treat or prevent coronavirus.

The government stated, “Taking excessive dosages of this medicine is risky and can cause serious injury.”

Ivermectin can interact with other medications, according to the warning. Furthermore, anyone who takes it risks overdosing, which can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, hypotension (low blood pressure), allergic responses (itching and rashes), disorientation, and ataxia. This is a condensed version of the information.