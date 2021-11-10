Despite falling short of expectations, unemployment claims reach a new pandemic low.

According to the most recent report from the Department of Labor, initial unemployment claims have decreased to their lowest level since the epidemic began, albeit falling short of forecasts.

Reported unemployment claims fell by 4,000 from the previous week’s revised total to 267,000. This nearly surpassed the previous low of 256,000 unemployment claims set on March 14, 2020, before the COVID-crisis wreaked havoc on the economy. The numbers, however, fell short of the predicted 260,000.

Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, and New Jersey, which recorded the highest increase in initial claims for the week ending Oct. 30, were the biggest movers. Missouri, Florida, Virginia, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania saw the most reductions in claims.

Puerto Rico, California, the District of Columbia, New Jersey, the Virgin Islands, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, and Oregon had the highest insured unemployment rates for the week ending Oct. 23.

For the week ending Oct. 30, the total number of unemployment claims was 2,160,000, up 59,000 from the revised estimate of 2,101,000.

Continuing claims, which show the overall number of people receiving help, also hit a historic low, dropping 107,000 from the previous week to almost 2.6 million.

The insured unemployment rate was 1.6 percent for the week ending Oct. 30.