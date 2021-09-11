Despite fake news denials, anti-Semitic 9/11 conspiracy videos abound on Facebook.

Despite Facebook’s repeated promises to combat fake news, videos supporting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories regarding the 9/11 terror attacks are still abound on the 20th anniversary of the sad events.

Although Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has previously stated that the business will do more to combat incorrect content on the network, certain conspiracy videos have persisted on the website for years.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center recently released a report that addressed the problem of anti-Semitic 9/11 films, pointing out that some of the movies have been viewed tens of thousands of times.

The piece, titled “September 11 Conspiracies: Twenty Years Later,” highlights a Facebook video posted by the “Anti Illuminati Alliance” that incorrectly asserts that no planes were utilized in the attacks.

According to the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Translate Hate Glossary, “Illuminati” is a phrase linked with anti-Semitism.

When This website checked it on Saturday, the video was still available on Facebook and had been viewed over 68,000 times. On March 1, 2021, the video was published.

Another Facebook video examined by This website displays footage of the 9/11 attacks, with the description claiming that the assaults were a “inside job” and that “the Cabals” were responsible for the explosions.

According to the AJC’s lexicon, “cabal” is another another term linked to anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories. The video in question has 11,000 views since it was shared on Facebook on September 12, 2017.

The 9/11 attacks were a fake, according to a video posted to Facebook on September 11, 2016, and still available when This website reviewed it on Saturday.

One of the first items on the website promotes an event called “Deep Truth on 9/11” featuring conspiracy theorist David Icke, who has been accused of being anti-Semitic and denying the Holocaust, but he has stated that this is not the case.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s research also mentioned a Facebook post from 2012 that claimed Jewish people were given advance knowledge of the 9/11 attacks and stayed at home. When This website evaluated it on Saturday, it was still available and had been shared 2,000 times.

