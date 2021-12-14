Despite exploiting a neighbor’s WiFi to chat a 13-year-old child, paedophile grandfather walks free.

Using his neighbor’s WiFi, a grandfather sent obscene messages to a 13-year-old daughter on Facebook.

After seeing the schoolgirl’s Facebook profile, Paul Rainford, 66, began texting her in the summer of 2019.

Because the girl’s mother only allowed her to have a Facebook account if it was linked to her older brother’s girlfriend’s account, his activities were discovered.

Rainford’s messages were “obviously sexual” and included different vulgar phrases, according to the brother’s girlfriend.

“The inference to be drawn from the transmission of the texts was that they were sent for the intention of gaining sexual gratification,” prosecutor David Polglase said at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 14.

The girlfriend informed the girl’s mother, who pretended to be her daughter in talks with the defendant, and she informed him that she was only 13 years old, despite which he continued to send sexual messages, according to Mr Polglase.

She informed the cops, who discovered a link between his Gmail account and his phone, which was registered to his wife. These were used to confirm his Facebook account, which revealed an IP link to Rainford’s neighbor.

Merseyside Police suspected him of being involved and dragged him in for questioning. He claimed that Rainford lived across the street and that he had granted him access to his WiFi.

Rainford originally lied when he was caught and interrogated, but “then did a quick volte face and made admissions,” according to Mr Polglase.

“You definitely had a sexual interest in talking to a 13-year-old girl,” Judge David Swinnerton told Rainford.

“You refute that.” You do yourself no favors in your pre-sentence report because you have not properly admitted to what you have done and investigated why you have done it.” In an impact statement, the victim’s mother stated that she wanted to provide her daughter freedom while also ensuring her safety by having her account monitored.

“You never anticipate that to happen to your child,” she continued, “but I’m pleased I put these controls in place.”

He continued to send texts after she told him she was 13 years old, according to her mother.

“I felt ill, and I couldn’t stop,” she said.”

