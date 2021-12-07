Despite Everton’s triumph against Arsenal, VAR is criticized for’so much for toenail offsides ceasing.’

The way VAR is used to determine offsides was supposed to improve this season, but Richarlison’s second goal being chalked off makes you think nothing has changed.

After too many contested offsides last season, referee chief Mike Riley announced the revisions in the summer.

Thicker lines were established, which should have allowed for at least 20 more goals, but this was not the case with Richarlison’s attempt.

The Everton fans were understandably upset by the decision, but that immediately changed when Demarai Gray scored the game-winning goal in the 92nd minute against Arsenal.

Fans vented their displeasure with the decision in what was a crucial game for the Blues on Twitter.

Non-Everton fans, such as Henry Winter, expressed their support for Mike Dean and his VAR team’s terrible decision.

At full-time, Rafa Benitez was happy of his team for persevering in their pursuit of the winning goal despite the odds being stacked against them.