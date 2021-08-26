Despite Everton’s James Rodriguez comparisons, Samuel Eto’o’s truth remains.

“It still amazes me that he came to play for us.”

When Evertonians reflect about Samuel Eto’o’s time at Goodison Park, it’s perhaps the most commonly used phrase. The striker joined the Toffees on this day seven years ago.

Everton had acquired a genuine superstar. After an incredible career with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter, this was a player who had played in some of the most important games in history. Finals of the Champions League, LaLiga title deciders, and treble victories in Italy.

And now he was lining up for Everton to add a massive amount of quality to a Roberto Martinez side that had just set a new club record for Premier League points, almost losing out on Champions League football by a single point.

The prospect of the veteran and tremendously skilled Eto’o, who arrived after a season with Chelsea, leading the line alongside the strong and goal-hungry Romelu Lukaku had the Blues salivating.

The Cameroonian legend was one of the most well-known and well-known footballers on the planet. It was easy to imagine yourself casually strolling up and down the Goodison Road touchline because he epitomized football glamor and glamour.

Samuel Eto’o is here, dressed in an Everton tracksuit. On a frigid lunchtime in Walton, there was a man who had played in Madrid and Barcelona.

‘He really plays for us,’ says the narrator.

After a few minutes, you realized you hadn’t been paying attention to what was going on on the field because you were so focused on Samuel Eto’o. Samuel Eto’o is a character in the film Samuel Eto’o.

That’s not to argue he was too big a star for Everton, but he was a world removed from what a generation of Blues had grown up with in terms of football.

At the Nou Camp, Eto’o was dubbed “Mes que un club” alongside Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi. At the turn of the century, he helped define European football’s enthralling allure.

Now, after working with one magnificent talent with a wand of a left foot, he was working with another, Leighton Baines.

