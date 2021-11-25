Despite Everton’s dissatisfaction, Rafa Benitez may continue with Salomon Rondon.

Salomon Rondon admits to being dissatisfied.

“I want to provide goals to these people — that’s why I’m here,” the striker stated. That is my long-term goal — it is my work.

“The first priority is to assist my team in winning games. My next goal is to achieve goals. “I’m aware of my responsibilities.” “I think Rondon can do it,” his manager Rafa Benitez remarked, “but it’s been quite difficult for him this season.”

“I believe it is only a matter of time before he improves. I’m confident he’ll improve his game.” These are November’s quotes.

Everton’s new stadium is coming along nicely. Bramley-Moore Ederson tells why he wants Everton’s Richarlison to join Man City in new dock footage The Venezuelan international was in poor form with Newcastle United in November 2018, not November 2021.

Rondon had joined the Magpies on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion three years ago, and had been Benitez’s top summer target.

Rondon drew a blank in his first six Premier League appearances for Newcastle, although scoring in a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Nottingham Forest at the end of August. He finally broke his duck with a brace in a 2-1 home victory against Bournemouth on the day those words were published.

It’s fair to say he hasn’t exactly gotten off to a fast start at Everton.

After Dominic Calvert-Lewin sustained a quadriceps injury at the end of August, Rondon was drafted in on a deadline day free transfer from Dalian Pro, where he had also played under Benitez in China.

He went on to start six consecutive games as the Blues’ attacking focal point, ending in a 5-2 home defeat to Watford on October 23.

With Richarlison back in the lineup, Rondon has been restricted to a few cameo appearances.

However, due to the Brazilian’s suspension against Brentford, Rondon will have another opportunity to lead the line as he attempts to make his Premier League debut for his new club at the ninth time of asking.

