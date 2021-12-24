Despite epidemic constraints, Liverpool’s comeback is ‘taking shape.’

In the midst of the pandemic’s continued strains, Liverpool is maintaining a “solid but rocky economic recovery.”

While the rising Omicron variation is putting substantial constraints on the hospitality business over the holidays, Liverpool city council officials are optimistic that the city can stay on pace and continue its recovery in the new year.

As Liverpool City Council looks ahead to 2022, Claire Slinger, Assistant Director for Investment and Development, has stated that “amidst the gloom, there are chinks of brightness.”

The city region is on the verge of its most significant shift since it was named the 2008 Capital of Culture.

Liverpool is at the “forefront of the fight against Covid-19,” according to the Assistant Director for Investment and Development, who also mentioned the city’s current booster vaccination drive.

Liverpool was the site of a groundbreaking mass testing initiative that was reported to have resulted in a 32 percent reduction in hospitalizations and saved 8,292 essential worker workdays from unnecessary isolation by the end of 2020.

In spring 2021, Liverpool hosted three events as part of the government’s Event Research Programme – three controlled test events that contributed to the road map for the return of non-socially separated crowds.

Early this summer, Liverpool also became home to the world’s first global pandemic institute, which is now situated in Paddington Village’s Spine Building.

“It is in the city’s ability to harness our world-class knowledge sector to highlight not only the way out of this – and future – pandemics, but also the path forward for Liverpool’s economic future,” Claire Slinger said.

“We’ve tried to build on our rising strengths in the creative and knowledge industries, which both include high-paying jobs and well-developed career paths.”

“The Mayor and Cabinet have backed transformational plans such as The Depot, Littlewoods Film and TV Studios, and now Hemisphere in 2021, with a clear vision, project pipelines, and good planning.”

These plans make up a large portion of the city council’s top priorities for 2022, as well as its vision for ‘the next chapter’ under Mayor Joanne Anderson’s relatively young government.

The Depot, which is run by Liverpool Film Office, is one of the two. “The summary has come to an end.”