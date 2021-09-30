Despite eight new millionaires on Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot has risen to $620 million.

The Powerball drawing on Wednesday night produced no grand prize winner, bringing the current jackpot to an estimated $620 million. It’s the game’s sixth-highest jackpot in its history. Despite the fact that eight tickets from Wednesday were valued at least $1 million each, this is the case.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, September 29th, 21st jackpot were: First Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Second Five: 02-07-11-17-32; Third Five: 02- 11 in the Powerball 3x Power Play

On Wednesday, there were eight tickets that matched the first five white balls and just missed the red Powerball for the game’s second prize, despite the fact that no ticket got the top prize. Because they didn’t spend an extra $1 for the Power Play, five of those tickets won the default second prize of $1 million. California, Florida, Indiana, New York, and Wisconsin were among the states where those five tickets were sold.

Because they purchased the $1 Power Play, three of the second-place tickets are worth $2 million each. Michigan, Ohio, and Oklahoma were among the states where those tickets were sold.

The new Powerball grand-prize jackpot has been increased to $620 million, making it the sixth-highest jackpot in history. This comes just over eight months after a $731.1 million ticket in Maryland was sold, which was the fourth-highest in the game’s history.

On Saturday, October 22nd, at 11 p.m. ET, a drawing will be held.

Eight months ago, there were three jackpot winners in four Powerball draws. On Wednesday, January 20th, a ticket sold in Maryland won the $731.1 million prize. On Saturday, January 23rd, the game was reset to the $20 million minimum, which was won, and then another jackpot was won on January 30th, 21.

The most recent Powerball grand prize winner was on Saturday, May 21st, for a jackpot of $286 million. The ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience shop in Jacksonville, Florida. Before then, the previous Powerball grand-prize winner was on 03/27/21 for a $238 million drawing.

Here are the top Powerball jackpot prizes of all time.

$1.586 billion (as of January 13, 2016) California, Florida, and Tennessee sold winning tickets.

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin for $768.4 million (03/27/2019).

$758.7 million (as of August 23, 2017) In Massachusetts, a single ticket was sold.

Single ticket sold in Maryland for $730 million on January 20, 2021.

$687.8 million (as of October 27, 2018) Two winning tickets were chosen, one in Iowa and the other in New York.

620 million dollars (Current Jackpot)

7.$590.5 million (as of May 18, 2013) In Florida, a single ticket was sold.

$587.5 million (as of November 28, 2012) Two winning tickets were selected, one in Missouri and the other in. This is a condensed version of the information.