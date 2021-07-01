Despite downpours, June was warmer and sunnier than average, according to the Met Office.

According to experts, the majority of the UK had a warmer and sunnier June than typical, despite some parts seeing heavy and thunderous downpours.

According to the Met Office, the average temperature in June was 14.2°C, which was more than 1°C higher than the long-term average for the UK.

It stated that each UK nation’s temperature readings for the month were above average, with the mercury particularly high overnight.

The Met Office said that England had its joint second-highest average low temperature in June since records began in 1884, at 10.7C.

The weather became more unpredictable and often stormy from the middle of June, according to the Met Office, with the most rain falling in the south, notably the southeast.

With 97.1mm of rain, London received twice as much rain as it normally would in June, while portions of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight received more than three times their average rainfall for the month.

According to the Met Office, England received 77 percent of its monthly average rainfall of 47.8mm, however this was primarily owing to the south receiving 105 percent of its monthly average rainfall of 59.4mm.

Northern England received only 36% (25.7mm) of the anticipated rain, compared to 44 percent (39.2mm) in Scotland, 52 percent (39.3mm) in Northern Ireland, and 37 percent (32.1mm) in Wales.

Despite the above-normal rainfall, the number of wet days in south-east England was near to the average, while northern England, Wales, and Scotland saw fewer days of rain than forecast, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office said that most locations in the UK had close to or above average sunlight hours, with a few duller spots in the west.

Northern Ireland, with 144.8 sunlight hours (96 percent), was the only country that did not meet its June average.

“June has been warmer and sunnier than usual for most of the country, with minimum temperatures notably high as evenings have been reasonably warm,” said Dr. Mark McCarthy, scientific manager of the National Climate Information Centre.

“Throughout the first half of, high pressure was the prominent feature. (This is a brief piece.)