Despite double vaccination, Andrew Marr “got a horrible bout of Covid.”

On his Sunday show, the BBC political interviewer confirmed the news and thanked presenter Nick Robinson for filling in for him last week.

“I had a bit of Covid last week, despite being doubly poked, and it was really nasty it was too,” the 61-year-old said as he launched the show, describing his symptoms as similar to a “summer cold.”

He claimed he picked up the illness while covering the G7 conference in Cornwall earlier this month.

Despite having received the vaccine, some persons may still get Covid-19, but the disease should be milder.

It is advised that people continue to take steps to avoid infection because “no vaccine is totally effective,” as with all treatments.

“I hope it’s not self-indulgent to ask you about myself, because I got coronavirus last week,” Marr said to Sir Peter Horby, who chairs the Government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag).

“I had been double-jabbed earlier in the spring and felt virtually completely immune, if not king of the world. Nonetheless, I figured it out. “Was it just bad luck?”

“I believe you were,” Sir Peter said.

“What we know about vaccines is that they are very successful at averting hospitalizations and deaths,” says the researcher. They’re not as good at preventing infection.

“So, despite the fact that you were sick, you were not hospitalized, and no one died, which is most likely due to the vaccination.”

Despite vaccination, Sir Peter predicted that “breakthrough infections” would occur, and that people could become “pretty sick” from Covid-19.

He told Marr: “It’s really important for people to realise that, as we increase the vaccination rates and most older people are vaccinated, we will see breakthrough infections.

“That does not mean that the vaccines don’t work – breakthroughs were expected.

“What we want to do is avoid hospitalizations and fatalities, and vaccines are quite efficient at doing that.”

“You can get pretty sick and,” Sir Peter added. (This is a brief piece.)