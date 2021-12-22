Despite ‘doing nothing’ at work, a man claims he was offered promotions and salary increases.

According to News 18, the employee, who was employed in 2015, didn’t take long to learn that his job could be done with “AutoHotkey,” an open-source code that works with software automation.

“It was a data entry position,” the man claimed on Reddit, according to Times Now News. “I get an email giving the specifics of an order and proceed to input the information into our system.”

He discovered he could utilize a code after the training period was completed. He hired a freelancer to do it for him because he didn’t know how to code. He claimed it cost him two months’ pay.

The man went on to say that he’d been working from home “from day one” because the company wouldn’t pay for transportation or cleaning during the night shift. This set-up made it simple for him to accomplish his goal.

“For the first two years, I would check to see if there was anything the code couldn’t perform (which generally took less than 5 minutes), then I’d leave the computer running and watch movies, go to bed, and occasionally go out.” “I also added those functions to the code,” he explained.

He further claimed that he was repeatedly promised promotions for his “amazing job” and that he was inundated with offers from other organizations. However, quitting his current work “made no sense” to him.

“Sometimes, coworkers will want to beat my order entry quota, causing me to open the code and modify an 8 to a 9 to boost my production and stay on top.” “I’d change the numbers on a regular basis ‘just in case,’ but no one seemed to notice,” he continued.

He was also given a wage boost twice because he didn’t take any vacation time.

However, the company finally developed software that could execute data input jobs without the need for human participation. His employment with the organization came to an end at this moment.

He claimed he received his severance pay and was informed he could keep his laptop and office equipment, as well as apply for any job he chose.

"I never told anyone in real life about it, not even my family, and even my wife had no idea what I did."