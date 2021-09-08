Despite DeSantis’ order, Florida school districts can require masks, according to a judge.

While Governor Ron DeSantis’ case about mandates is being challenged at a higher level, a Florida judge ruled on Wednesday that school districts in the state can enforce face masks.

Judge John Cooper of the Second Circuit issued the order, which takes effect immediately. The ruling bans Florida from prohibiting mask regulations and lifts sanctions against numerous school districts that have already implemented them.

Cooper’s decision is the latest episode in a battle between the state and several local school districts over whether or not to impose mask mandates in schools, despite the fact that Florida continues to see an increase in COVID-19 infections linked to the Delta strain.

In July, DeSantis signed an executive order directing the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Department of Health to establish emergency guidelines allowing parents to choose whether or not their children should wear masks in school.

The governor, a Republican, also threatened to remove funding from districts that disobeyed the order by compelling kids and teachers to wear masks. 13 Florida school districts, on the other hand, disobeyed the rule and imposed mask requirements.

Parents from around the state sued DeSantis, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida Board of Education over the governor’s executive order in an attempt to overturn it.

Judge Cooper ruled against DeSantis on August 27 after a four-day hearing. Cooper argued in his opinion that the governor’s restriction went too far by imposing governmental power over school districts.

On the day the ruling was issued, DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education indicated that they will appeal it. Cooper’s order on school mask mandates was put on hold as a result of DeSantis’ appeal, but that halt was lifted today by the judge.

“It is undeniable that we are in the midst of a COVID pandemic in Florida. According to the information I’ve heard, if the stay is lifted, there will be no harm to the state,” Cooper stated today.

Cooper also mentioned the increased risk that schoolchildren are now exposed to, which might be mitigated in part by the use of face masks.

Cooper stated, “It is undeniable that the Delta variant is significantly more contagious than the previous version of the virus, and that youngsters are more susceptible to the Delta variant than the one from a year ago.”

