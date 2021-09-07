Despite DeSantis’ ban, a Florida landlord requires tenants to get vaccinated.

A landlord in southeastern Florida is compelling his tenants to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, despite the state’s vaccination requirement law, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ office.

Santiago A. Alvarez and his family own eight apartment complexes in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, totaling roughly 1,200 housing units. Alvarez adopted a policy on August 15 that will automatically deny applications from potential new tenants if they are not vaccinated, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Additionally, anyone who is unvaccinated when their lease is up for renewal will be required to vacate the premises.

The rule applies not just to renters of Alvarez’s flats, but also to staff of the complexes, who must also produce documentation of receiving at least one dosage of the COVID vaccine.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Alvarez is the “first large-scale landlord known to national housing specialists to enforce a vaccine mandate not only for employees, but also for tenants” because of his stance.

According to the publication, Alvarez’s major goal is to keep people healthy. He claimed that about a dozen of his tenants died from COVID-19, and that many more were sick. Residents in his units have had mixed reactions to the new policy, with at least two indicating that they have contacted local eviction defense professionals about challenging it in court.

DeSantis’ vaccination passport ban, which forbids businesses from demanding clients to be vaccinated, could provide another issue. The Republican governor has stated repeatedly that requiring proof of vaccinations infringes on civil liberties and people’s right to privacy when it comes to medical information.

Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’ press secretary, said she conferred with the governor’s legal counsel when contacted by the Sun-Sentinel. She claimed the lawyer feared Alvarez’s approach might be in violation of DeSantis’s restriction on businesses requesting immunization paperwork.

In an email to the paper, Pushaw said, “Our counsel believes it would be a violation of the vaccination passport restriction.”

A $5,000 punishment could be imposed for each infraction of the prohibition, which became state law after DeSantis signed it as an executive order in March. The Florida Department of Health said last week that the vaccine passport ban would go into effect on September 16.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Alvarez’s lawyer. This is a condensed version of the information.