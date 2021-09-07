Despite Derek Brunson’s loss, Michael Bisping makes a bold UFC prediction for Darren Till.

Darren Till has been endorsed by Michael Bisping to become a UFC champion in the future, despite a string of poor results in previous fights.

The defeat to Derek Brunson in Las Vegas on Saturday brought the Liverpudlian’s recent record to four defeats in his previous five fights, after he was submitted in the third round.

Till’s most recent defeats came at middleweight, and a return to the welterweight category is now being discussed.

Till is experiencing an extraordinarily difficult phase in his career as a result of his recent dismal record, but he still has Bisping’s support.

“There were plenty of times following @bisping’s career when we all believed it wasn’t meant to be, and look how it ended,” BT Sport’s Adam Catterall tweeted. I hope that gives @darrentill2 some courage.”

“That’s exactly what I told him. He is aware of the situation. Bisping answered, “He’ll be back and he’ll be the champ one day.”

After two losses in a row at middleweight, the former fighter has advised Till to return to the welterweight class.

“I think maybe a move back down to welterweight,” he added (is what he needs). When you compare him to Derek Brunson, you can see that Derek Brunson is a considerably bigger man. I’m not referring about physical stature.

“In terms of height, they’re extremely comparable. But when you look at the frame – and with the frame and that muscle comes a lot of strength – it’s especially important when you’re facing someone like Derek Brunson, whose entire strategy is to take you down.

“Of course, there’s a technical aspect to it. However, strength has a significant role. When you go into these clinch positions, it’s all about power, and Derek outmuscled him in those moments, too.”