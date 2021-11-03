Despite defeating Hartlepool in the Papa John’s Trophy, Everton reap the advantages of first-team promotion.

David Unsworth praised Harry Tyrer’s performance and believes his Everton under-23 side is benefiting from the young goalkeeper’s training with the first squad.

Tyrer was an outstanding player for the young Blues as they lost 1-0 to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy at Victoria Park on Tuesday night.

Last season, the 19-year-old Academy talent had a fantastic season with the Blues’ under-23 side and is highly regarded at Finch Farm.

Tyrer made his first-team debut against Preston North End in a pre-season friendly last summer, and he went on to make seven appearances for the first team last season.

Tyrer has been seen warming up with first-team goalkeepers Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic, and Andy Lonergan before games so far this season, as well as continuing to impress for Unsworth’s side.

Tyrer, according to the former Blues defender, is one of the best goalkeepers his team has ever had, and he has supported the youngster to have a successful career.

He stated, ” “Every day, he trains with the First Team. He’s a fantastic young man who, alongside Joao, is perhaps the best goalie we’ve had at this level (Virginia). Harry has a bright future ahead of him.” Everton’s Papa John’s Trophy aspirations were dashed at Victoria Park, as Matty Daly’s 71st-minute strike proved the difference.

The youthful Blues, on the other hand, generated several opportunities, with Stanley Mills, Rhys Hughes, Tom Cannon, and Lewis Dobbin all coming close.

Despite the disappointing loss, Unsworth is encouraged by his team’s “brave” effort, even though he concedes they lacked the “physicality” to truly test their opponents.

“After the game, he told evertonfc.com, “We had a terrific game against Morecambe in this competition.”

“I was dissatisfied with how we played against Carlisle, but there’s disappointment in the result tonight, but we didn’t play half as well in terms of performance.”

“We didn’t deserve to lose in the first place. We had a lot of possession, were great on the ball, and were brave.

"We had two chances in the second half, with Stan hitting the crossbar, and it was simply unlucky. Then there's that."